Vacation House Watch Program

How do I request a Vacation House Watch?

Please fill out our online Vacation House Watch form to request a house watch. In the event you are unable to access the online vacation house watch form, please contact the dispatch center at (817) 743-4524 and ask to speak with a shift supervisor.

Can I change my dates if I decide to return early or extend my vacation?

Yes, no problem!

Please contact Dispatch at 817-743-4524 with your change information, and ask to speak to the on-duty supervisor. Please include your name, house address and change information and we will inform our officers of the update.